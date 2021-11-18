Thomas R. Cellitti Acquires 5,000 Shares of Core Molding Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT) Stock

Core Molding Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT) Director Thomas R. Cellitti acquired 5,000 shares of Core Molding Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.96 per share, for a total transaction of $49,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NYSEAMERICAN CMT traded up $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $9.85. 27,319 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,170. The firm has a market cap of $85.89 million, a PE ratio of 18.15 and a beta of 2.17. Core Molding Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.40 and a 12 month high of $17.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Get Core Molding Technologies alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Heartland Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Core Molding Technologies by 15.0% during the third quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 300,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,453,000 after acquiring an additional 39,066 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Core Molding Technologies by 30.3% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 105,898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,219,000 after acquiring an additional 24,648 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Core Molding Technologies by 11.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 55,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $635,000 after acquiring an additional 5,568 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Core Molding Technologies by 20.9% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 20,644 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 3,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Core Molding Technologies by 5.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,576 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. 43.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Core Molding Technologies, Inc engages in manufacturing of sheet molding compound and molding of fiberglass reinforced plastics. It focuses on producing large-format moldings and offers a range of fiberglass processes, spray-up, hand-lay-up, and resin transfer molding. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

Recommended Story: Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Core Molding Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core Molding Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.