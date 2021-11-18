Thomas Stankovich Acquires 20,000 Shares of ReShape Lifesciences Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSLS) Stock

ReShape Lifesciences Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSLS) CFO Thomas Stankovich acquired 20,000 shares of ReShape Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.02 per share, with a total value of $40,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Thomas Stankovich also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 2nd, Thomas Stankovich sold 4,320 shares of ReShape Lifesciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.69, for a total transaction of $11,620.80.

On Friday, October 1st, Thomas Stankovich sold 3,660 shares of ReShape Lifesciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.76, for a total transaction of $10,101.60.

On Friday, September 10th, Thomas Stankovich sold 48,366 shares of ReShape Lifesciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.89, for a total transaction of $139,777.74.

On Monday, August 30th, Thomas Stankovich bought 15,000 shares of ReShape Lifesciences stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.43 per share, for a total transaction of $51,450.00.

On Friday, August 20th, Thomas Stankovich purchased 15,000 shares of ReShape Lifesciences stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.22 per share, with a total value of $48,300.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS RSLS traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $2.03. 788,028 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,913,451. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.13. ReShape Lifesciences Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.95 and a fifty-two week high of $32.31. The stock has a market cap of $36.10 million, a PE ratio of -0.56 and a beta of -1.16.

ReShape Lifesciences (OTCMKTS:RSLS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The medical device company reported ($1.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Alliance Global Partners restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.25 price target (down previously from $13.75) on shares of ReShape Lifesciences in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of ReShape Lifesciences in a report on Friday, November 12th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in ReShape Lifesciences in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ReShape Lifesciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in ReShape Lifesciences during the second quarter worth $116,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in ReShape Lifesciences during the third quarter worth $116,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in ReShape Lifesciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $256,000. 7.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ReShape Lifesciences Company Profile

ReShape Lifesciences, Inc operates as a medical device company, which focuses on technology to treat obesity and metabolic diseases. It operates through the following segments: Lap-Band, ReShape Vest and ReShapeCare and Diabetes Bloc-Stim Neuromodulation Device. The company is headquartered in San Clemente, CA.

