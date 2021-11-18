Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Acquires 2,556 Shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 186,206 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,556 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $6,050,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in the second quarter worth about $1,003,000. WBI Investments Inc. raised its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 16.5% in the second quarter. WBI Investments Inc. now owns 89,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,902,000 after purchasing an additional 12,674 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 61.0% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 226,232 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,350,000 after purchasing an additional 85,714 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 27.5% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 81,872 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,660,000 after purchasing an additional 17,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 10.0% in the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 91,415 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,970,000 after purchasing an additional 8,275 shares in the last quarter. 98.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Interpublic Group of Companies stock opened at $35.89 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.06 and a 52-week high of $39.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $36.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.18.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The business services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 34.44%. The business’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.02%.

IPG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Bank of America raised shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, JP Morgan Cazenove lifted their price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.09.

In other Interpublic Group of Companies news, Chairman Michael Isor Roth sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.21, for a total transaction of $5,431,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Interpublic Group of Companies Company Profile

Interpublic Group of Cos., Inc engages in the provision of advertising and marketing services. The firm specializes in consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations and specialized communications disciplines. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Agency Network (IAN) and Constituency Management Group (CMG).

