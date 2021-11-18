Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $5.46 Million Stake in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) by 97.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 122,778 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,700 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Targa Resources were worth $5,457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRGP. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,192,808 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $49,561,000 after acquiring an additional 140,814 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 166,925 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,299,000 after acquiring an additional 9,167 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Targa Resources by 102.2% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 381,926 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $12,092,000 after purchasing an additional 193,004 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Targa Resources by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 159,503 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,027,000 after purchasing an additional 9,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Targa Resources by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 309,464 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $9,825,000 after purchasing an additional 40,211 shares during the last quarter. 87.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Targa Resources news, insider Regina Gregory sold 3,511 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.78, for a total transaction of $202,865.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Rene R. Joyce sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.33, for a total value of $1,146,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 49,896 shares of company stock valued at $2,868,130. 1.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on TRGP shares. Raymond James raised their target price on Targa Resources from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Mizuho raised their target price on Targa Resources from $47.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Targa Resources from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Evercore ISI raised Targa Resources from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Targa Resources in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.66.

Shares of TRGP opened at $54.62 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $52.13 and a 200-day moving average of $45.88. The company has a market cap of $12.51 billion, a PE ratio of 42.02 and a beta of 2.92. Targa Resources Corp. has a one year low of $21.96 and a one year high of $58.18.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. Targa Resources had a return on equity of 7.53% and a net margin of 2.97%. Analysts expect that Targa Resources Corp. will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

Targa Resources Profile

Targa Resources Corp. provides midstream natural gas and natural gas liquids services. It also provides gathering, storing, and terminaling crude oil and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products. It operates through the following business segments: Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

