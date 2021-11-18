Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $5.72 Million Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans reduced its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 40,167 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 7,743 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Applied Materials were worth $5,720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AMAT. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Applied Materials in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Gleason Group Inc. increased its position in Applied Materials by 124.5% in the 2nd quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 229 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Applied Materials by 70.9% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 229 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Applied Materials in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Applied Materials in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. 76.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AMAT opened at $155.98 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $138.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $135.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.98. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $74.51 and a 52-week high of $159.00. The company has a market cap of $140.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.58, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.41.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.13. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 49.27% and a net margin of 24.54%. The firm had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 16.70%.

In other news, SVP Ginetto Addiego sold 40,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.83, for a total value of $5,393,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel Durn sold 5,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.59, for a total value of $672,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

AMAT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Applied Materials in a report on Thursday, August 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Applied Materials in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. New Street Research lowered Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $162.38 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Applied Materials from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Applied Materials from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Applied Materials currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.83.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

