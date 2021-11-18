Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Lowers Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans cut its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 80.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 96,441 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 387,226 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $5,319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EEM. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter worth about $472,358,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 351.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,298,287 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $127,624,000 after buying an additional 1,789,532 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 421.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 2,182,509 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $120,365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764,000 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $91,273,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 130.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,012,238 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $110,975,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138,246 shares during the last quarter. 68.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $51.63 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $51.31 and a 200 day moving average of $52.64. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $48.38 and a 12 month high of $58.29.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

