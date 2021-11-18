Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Lowers Stock Position in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans cut its stake in shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,925 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 11,041 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.06% of Paylocity worth $6,663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Paylocity by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,895 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Paylocity by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,002 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,626,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Paylocity by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,397 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $648,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Paylocity by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,889 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $933,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alamar Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Paylocity by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Alamar Capital Management LLC now owns 10,713 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,044,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. 68.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PCTY. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $326.00 price objective on shares of Paylocity in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Paylocity in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Paylocity in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $315.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $278.67.

In other news, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 128,445 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.58, for a total value of $35,653,763.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, COO Michael R. Haske sold 16,419 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.43, for a total transaction of $4,571,542.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 223,823 shares of company stock worth $61,115,951. 28.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PCTY opened at $264.20 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $14.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 167.22 and a beta of 1.25. Paylocity Holding Co. has a fifty-two week low of $154.26 and a fifty-two week high of $314.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $282.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $230.53.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $181.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.97 million. Paylocity had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 16.89%. Paylocity’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

Paylocity Company Profile

Paylocity Holding Corp. engages in the development and provision of cloud-based software solution. It offers cloud-based payroll, human capital management applications, time labor tracking, benefits administration, and talent management. The company was founded by Steve I. Sarowitz in 1997 and is headquartered in Schaumburg, IL.

