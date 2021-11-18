Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Reduces Stock Holdings in F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lowered its stake in shares of F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) by 20.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 424,744 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 110,913 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.13% of F.N.B. worth $5,237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FNB. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 11.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,065,497 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $222,748,000 after acquiring an additional 1,905,135 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 32.6% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,587,956 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $81,229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,619,513 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 4.1% during the second quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,892,052 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $356,239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135,440 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 3,523.7% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 713,430 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,797,000 after acquiring an additional 693,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 92.5% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,267,944 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,633,000 after acquiring an additional 609,341 shares during the last quarter. 74.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently commented on FNB shares. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $11.47 price objective (down previously from $13.50) on shares of F.N.B. in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on F.N.B. from $14.00 to $13.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered F.N.B. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of F.N.B. in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, F.N.B. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.99.

Shares of NYSE:FNB opened at $12.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 1.30. F.N.B. Co. has a 12-month low of $8.64 and a 12-month high of $13.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.14.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 17th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $321.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.91 million. F.N.B. had a return on equity of 8.20% and a net margin of 28.01%. The company’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that F.N.B. Co. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.74%.

F.N.B. Company Profile

F.N.B. Corp. is a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial services to consumers, corporations, governments, and small to medium-sized businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, and Other. The Community Banking segment includes commercial and consumer banking services.

