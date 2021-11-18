Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW) Director Acquires $66,820.32 in Stock

Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW) Director Kenneth H. Traub acquired 5,682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.76 per share, with a total value of $66,820.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of Tidewater stock traded up $0.27 on Thursday, hitting $12.46. 155,869 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 160,169. Tidewater Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.22 and a 1-year high of $15.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $514.34 million, a PE ratio of -4.22 and a beta of 1.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.92.

Tidewater (NYSE:TDW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.02). Tidewater had a negative return on equity of 14.42% and a negative net margin of 33.63%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Tidewater by 138.3% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,662 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 2,706 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Tidewater by 15.8% during the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,686 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tidewater in the second quarter valued at $139,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Tidewater by 36.9% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 14,116 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 3,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tidewater in the 2nd quarter valued at $188,000. 78.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tidewater, Inc engages in the provision of offshore marine support and transportation services to the offshore energy industry. It includes towing of, and anchor handling for, mobile offshore drilling units; transporting supplies and personnel necessary to sustain drilling, work over and production activities; offshore construction and seismic and subsea support; and a variety of specialized services such as pipe and cable laying.

