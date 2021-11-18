Tidewater (NYSE:TDW) Shares Gap Up After Insider Buying Activity

Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $12.19, but opened at $12.64. Tidewater shares last traded at $12.67, with a volume of 123 shares.

Specifically, major shareholder Robert Robotti bought 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.10 per share, with a total value of $78,650.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenneth H. Traub bought 5,682 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.76 per share, for a total transaction of $66,820.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 27,682 shares of company stock valued at $326,510. 1.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Get Tidewater alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $514.34 million, a PE ratio of -4.22 and a beta of 1.68. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.92.

Tidewater (NYSE:TDW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.02). Tidewater had a negative return on equity of 14.42% and a negative net margin of 33.63%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TDW. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Tidewater by 15.8% in the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,686 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tidewater in the first quarter valued at about $242,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Tidewater by 2.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,108,082 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,884,000 after purchasing an additional 24,661 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Tidewater by 3.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,104,959 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $89,025,000 after purchasing an additional 269,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tidewater in the first quarter valued at about $592,000. 78.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Tidewater (NYSE:TDW)

Tidewater, Inc engages in the provision of offshore marine support and transportation services to the offshore energy industry. It includes towing of, and anchor handling for, mobile offshore drilling units; transporting supplies and personnel necessary to sustain drilling, work over and production activities; offshore construction and seismic and subsea support; and a variety of specialized services such as pipe and cable laying.

Further Reading: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Tidewater Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tidewater and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.