Tiger King (TKING) One Day Volume Tops $21.49 Million

Tiger King (CURRENCY:TKING) traded 49.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on November 18th. One Tiger King coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Tiger King has traded 60.7% lower against the US dollar. Tiger King has a market cap of $53.96 million and $21.49 million worth of Tiger King was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Tiger King alerts:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001699 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001821 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.41 or 0.00066925 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41.22 or 0.00069992 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.47 or 0.00089098 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $58,964.29 or 1.00133118 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,122.10 or 0.07000147 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Tiger King Coin Profile

Tiger King’s total supply is 711,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 602,500,000,000 coins. Tiger King’s official Twitter account is @Tiger_King_Coin

Tiger King Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tiger King directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tiger King should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tiger King using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Tiger King Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tiger King and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.