Timber Creek Capital Management LLC Has $4.35 Million Position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Timber Creek Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 0.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,375 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 72 shares during the period. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $4,350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cullinan Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Biogen by 3.3% in the third quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 3,754 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Biogen by 11.4% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 8,405 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,378,000 after buying an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC lifted its stake in Biogen by 19.1% in the third quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 1,246 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Viridian Ria LLC bought a new position in Biogen in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Biogen by 3.3% in the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,414 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $683,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. 84.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on BIIB. Truist dropped their price target on shares of Biogen from $647.00 to $502.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Biogen from $460.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Biogen in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on shares of Biogen from $316.00 to $259.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on shares of Biogen from $423.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Biogen currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $378.95.

BIIB stock opened at $257.25 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Biogen Inc. has a 12 month low of $238.40 and a 12 month high of $468.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $280.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $312.51.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The biotechnology company reported $4.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 13.93% and a return on equity of 28.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $8.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Biogen Inc. will post 19.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

