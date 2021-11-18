Timber Creek Capital Management LLC Raises Position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJM)

Timber Creek Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJM) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,265 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the period. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC owned 0.05% of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BSJM. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 10,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 23,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares during the period. Aspen Investment Management Inc boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 48,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 21,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares during the period. Finally, 4Thought Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. now owns 23,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares during the period.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $23.21 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.29. Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.10 and a fifty-two week high of $23.42.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSJM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJM).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.