Timber Creek Capital Management LLC Sells 17,030 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Timber Creek Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 239,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 17,030 shares during the period. Bank of America accounts for approximately 3.2% of Timber Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $10,184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 58.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,559,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,547,000 after purchasing an additional 939,511 shares during the last quarter. Arden Trust Co increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 93,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,847,000 after purchasing an additional 10,343 shares during the last quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 168,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,934,000 after buying an additional 3,275 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 65,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,718,000 after buying an additional 8,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 541,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,346,000 after buying an additional 6,624 shares during the last quarter. 70.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Bank of America alerts:

In related news, Director Frank P. Bramble sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.22, for a total transaction of $106,084.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 108,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.77, for a total transaction of $4,965,038.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BAC opened at $46.58 on Thursday. Bank of America Co. has a twelve month low of $26.63 and a twelve month high of $48.69. The firm has a market cap of $381.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.59 and a 200-day moving average of $42.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.14. Bank of America had a net margin of 33.10% and a return on equity of 12.16%. The business had revenue of $22.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.23%.

BAC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $47.17 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.04.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

Further Reading: How to invest in blue-chip stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.