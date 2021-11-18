TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) Price Target Increased to $70.00 by Analysts at Loop Capital

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) had its price target boosted by analysts at Loop Capital from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock. Loop Capital’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 4.80% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.74.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

NYSE TJX opened at $73.53 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $88.42 billion, a PE ratio of 35.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.96. TJX Companies has a one year low of $60.40 and a one year high of $76.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $67.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.38.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $12.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.27 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 49.70%. TJX Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that TJX Companies will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other TJX Companies news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 72,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.07, for a total value of $5,373,482.22. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 261,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,397,081.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TJX. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 53.4% during the first quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,579 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 1,942 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in TJX Companies by 5.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,555,070 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $565,918,000 after purchasing an additional 474,984 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in TJX Companies during the first quarter worth approximately $3,807,000. Homrich & Berg increased its position in TJX Companies by 10.5% during the first quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 4,644 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp acquired a new position in TJX Companies during the first quarter worth approximately $391,000. 87.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

See Also: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.