TOKPIE (TKP) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $15,186.00

TOKPIE (CURRENCY:TKP) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on November 17th. TOKPIE has a total market cap of $3.52 million and approximately $15,186.00 worth of TOKPIE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, TOKPIE has traded up 1.3% against the US dollar. One TOKPIE coin can now be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000205 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

SENSO (SENSO) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00004401 BTC.

Sylo (SYLO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

XIO (XIO) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000656 BTC.

Auxilium (AUX) traded down 31.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC.

3DCoin (3DC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Project Coin (PRJ) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SHENG (SHENG) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Anchor Neural World Token (ANW) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000884 BTC.

NairaX (NIRX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

MDUKEY (MDU) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000015 BTC.

About TOKPIE

TOKPIE is a coin. TOKPIE’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,714,064 coins. The Reddit community for TOKPIE is /r/Tokpie and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . TOKPIE’s official Twitter account is @tokpie_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . TOKPIE’s official website is tokpie.io

Buying and Selling TOKPIE

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TOKPIE directly using US dollars.

