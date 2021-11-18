Tomra Systems ASA (OTCMKTS:TMRAY) Short Interest Up 133.3% in October

Tomra Systems ASA (OTCMKTS:TMRAY) saw a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a growth of 133.3% from the October 14th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Separately, Pareto Securities lowered shares of Tomra Systems ASA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th.

Get Tomra Systems ASA alerts:

Shares of TMRAY stock traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $67.52. 1,682 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,179. Tomra Systems ASA has a fifty-two week low of $41.00 and a fifty-two week high of $68.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $59.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.83.

Tomra Systems ASA engages in the provision of sensor-based solutions. It operates through the following segments: Collection Solutions, Recycling Mining, Food Solutions, and Group Functions. The company was founded by Petter Sverre Planke and Tore Planke on April 1, 1972 and is headquartered in Asker, Norway.

Featured Article: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Receive News & Ratings for Tomra Systems ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tomra Systems ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.