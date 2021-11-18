TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE) Raised to Buy at UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

TTE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of TotalEnergies in a report on Monday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of TotalEnergies in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on TotalEnergies from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. HSBC reiterated a buy rating on shares of TotalEnergies in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded TotalEnergies from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $54.43.

Shares of TTE opened at $49.13 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.88 and a 200 day moving average of $46.80. TotalEnergies has a fifty-two week low of $40.11 and a fifty-two week high of $52.56. The firm has a market cap of $130.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.17.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.12. TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 6.04%. As a group, research analysts predict that TotalEnergies will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 20th were given a $0.7843 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 17th. This represents a yield of 7.02%. This is an increase from TotalEnergies’s previous dividend of $0.58. TotalEnergies’s payout ratio is presently 54.32%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TTE. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in TotalEnergies by 8.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,656,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,100,000 after purchasing an additional 134,649 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of TotalEnergies during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,994,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 27.8% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 185,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,628,000 after buying an additional 40,322 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 1,074.1% during the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 23,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after buying an additional 21,320 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TotalEnergies during the first quarter valued at approximately $368,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.58% of the company’s stock.

TotalEnergies Company Profile

TotalEnergies SE engages in the exploration and production of fuels, natural gas and low carbon electricity. It operates through the following business segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment encompasses oil and natural gas exploration and production activities.

