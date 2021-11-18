Touchstone Exploration (TSE:TXP) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $1.92

Shares of Touchstone Exploration Inc. (TSE:TXP) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$1.92 and traded as high as C$2.40. Touchstone Exploration shares last traded at C$2.29, with a volume of 150,529 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cormark increased their price objective on shares of Touchstone Exploration from C$4.00 to C$4.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Touchstone Exploration from C$2.00 to C$2.75 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st.

The firm has a market cap of C$480.47 million and a P/E ratio of 2,300.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$1.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.52, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Touchstone Exploration Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. It has interests in a range of small undeveloped exploration properties; and three exploration blocks.

