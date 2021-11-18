TPG Financial Advisors LLC Takes $249,000 Position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

TPG Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 9,610 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Williams Companies during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Williams Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Williams Companies by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,942 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Williams Companies alerts:

WMB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Williams Companies from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Raymond James upped their target price on Williams Companies from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Bank of America began coverage on Williams Companies in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Williams Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Williams Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.08.

WMB stock opened at $28.21 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.28 billion, a PE ratio of 34.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 1.42. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.57 and a 12-month high of $29.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.36.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. Williams Companies had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 200.00%.

Williams Companies declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, September 8th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the pipeline company to purchase up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, SVP Walter J. Bennett sold 43,975 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $1,231,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Williams Companies Profile

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico; Northeast G&P; and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment comprises of interstate natural gas pipelines, Transco and Northwest Pipeline, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

Read More: How does quantitative easing work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB).

Receive News & Ratings for Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.