Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Receives $216.59 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-two research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $216.59.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TSCO. Bank of America downgraded Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $217.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Tractor Supply from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $214.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Benchmark assumed coverage on Tractor Supply in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $219.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised Tractor Supply from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

Shares of TSCO opened at $226.33 on Monday. Tractor Supply has a 52-week low of $128.00 and a 52-week high of $230.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $208.23 and its 200-day moving average is $194.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market cap of $25.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.87, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.94.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.29. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 49.84% and a net margin of 7.42%. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.62 EPS. Tractor Supply’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 8.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 19th. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is 26.53%.

In other Tractor Supply news, CMO Jonathan S. Estep sold 3,786 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.00, for a total transaction of $749,628.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 9,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,872,090. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 11,844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $2,546,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,436 shares of company stock valued at $8,181,881 over the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Field & Main Bank grew its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 93.8% in the third quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 155 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 161.3% in the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 162 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 85.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

