Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Shares Acquired by Berman Capital Advisors LLC

Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 115.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,467 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 787 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TSCO. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 161.3% in the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 162 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 126.6% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 179 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 90.6% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 242 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.51% of the company’s stock.

In other Tractor Supply news, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 11,844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $2,546,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Jonathan S. Estep sold 3,786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.00, for a total transaction of $749,628.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 9,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,872,090. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,436 shares of company stock valued at $8,181,881 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TSCO. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $190.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $216.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $219.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $216.59.

Shares of TSCO opened at $226.33 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $208.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $194.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $25.76 billion, a PE ratio of 28.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.94. Tractor Supply has a 52-week low of $128.00 and a 52-week high of $230.87.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.86 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 49.84%. The business’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.62 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 8.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 19th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.53%.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

