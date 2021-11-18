Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on BM Technologies (NYSE:BMTX)

BM Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BMTX) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders purchased 20,259 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 3,460% compared to the average volume of 569 call options.

NYSE:BMTX traded up $1.21 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $14.12. The stock had a trading volume of 2,444,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,655. BM Technologies has a 1-year low of $7.68 and a 1-year high of $18.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.60.

BM Technologies (NYSE:BMTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 14th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.11. As a group, analysts anticipate that BM Technologies will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in BM Technologies during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in BM Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in BM Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in BM Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in BM Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.75% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BM Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 15th.

BM Technologies Company Profile

BM Technologies, Inc is a technology company that provides banking services through its partner banks. It offers a mobile banking platform in the U.S. that provides access to checking and savings accounts, personal loans and credit cards. The company’s operating model enables partner banks to provide banking services to low and middle-income Americans who have been left behind by the fee model of traditional banks.

