Traders Purchase Large Volume of Nutrien Call Options (NYSE:NTR)

Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) was the target of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock investors bought 43,387 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,610% compared to the average volume of 2,537 call options.

Several analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Nutrien from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Mizuho raised their price target on Nutrien from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Bank of America raised their price target on Nutrien from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Raymond James set a $95.00 price target on Nutrien and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 price target on shares of Nutrien in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.93.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nutrien by 82.9% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 44,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,675,000 after acquiring an additional 20,011 shares during the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nutrien during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $239,000. DF Dent & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nutrien by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 41,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,528,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc raised its holdings in Nutrien by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 123,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,493,000 after buying an additional 23,085 shares during the period. Finally, Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware raised its holdings in Nutrien by 56.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 462,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,071,000 after buying an additional 167,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.39% of the company’s stock.

NTR stock traded up $1.48 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $69.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,842,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,874,187. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.89. Nutrien has a 12 month low of $43.69 and a 12 month high of $73.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $67.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.14.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59 billion. Nutrien had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 9.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Nutrien will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.46%.

About Nutrien

Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.

