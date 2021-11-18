Traeger (NYSE:COOK) Announces Earnings Results

Traeger (NYSE:COOK) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.33, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Traeger had a negative return on equity of 2.85% and a negative net margin of 7.85%. The business had revenue of $162.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.89 million. The company’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Traeger updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of COOK opened at $15.67 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.82. Traeger has a one year low of $15.60 and a one year high of $32.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.89.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Traeger during the third quarter worth $736,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Traeger in the 3rd quarter valued at $576,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Traeger in the 3rd quarter valued at $270,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Traeger in the 3rd quarter valued at $255,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Traeger in the 3rd quarter valued at $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on COOK shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Traeger from $33.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Traeger from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Traeger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Traeger in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Traeger in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.22.

Traeger Inc provides wood pellet grill. The company’s pellet grills utilize wood-fired convection power, owners can grill, smoke, bake, roast, braise and barbecue meals on one cooking system. Traeger Inc is headquartered in Salt Lake City.

