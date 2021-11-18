Traeger (NYSE:COOK) Price Target Cut to $25.00

Traeger (NYSE:COOK) had its price target lowered by Robert W. Baird from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target points to a potential upside of 59.54% from the stock’s previous close.

COOK has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Traeger in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Traeger in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Traeger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. William Blair began coverage on shares of Traeger in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Traeger in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.22.

Get Traeger alerts:

COOK stock opened at $15.67 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Traeger has a 1 year low of $15.60 and a 1 year high of $32.59.

Traeger (NYSE:COOK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.33. The company had revenue of $162.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.89 million. Traeger’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Traeger will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Traeger in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Traeger in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Traeger in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Traeger in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Traeger in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Institutional investors own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

About Traeger

Traeger Inc provides wood pellet grill. The company’s pellet grills utilize wood-fired convection power, owners can grill, smoke, bake, roast, braise and barbecue meals on one cooking system. Traeger Inc is headquartered in Salt Lake City.

Recommended Story: What is a put option?

Receive News & Ratings for Traeger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Traeger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.