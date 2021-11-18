Tranchess (CHESS) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $10.43 Million

Tranchess (CURRENCY:CHESS) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on November 18th. One Tranchess coin can now be bought for about $1.80 or 0.00003163 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Tranchess has traded 29.2% lower against the dollar. Tranchess has a market capitalization of $79.84 million and approximately $10.43 million worth of Tranchess was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,088.22 or 0.98457122 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.39 or 0.00046320 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00004227 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001742 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.09 or 0.00037013 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00002873 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded down 32.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001757 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 17.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $272.50 or 0.00478351 BTC.

About Tranchess

Tranchess is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Tranchess’ total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 44,306,204 coins. Tranchess’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ChessCoin is a PoW&PoS hybrid cryptocurrency, in which the Proof of Work stage ended before the launch, therefore CHESS can be considered 100% Proof of Stake. ChessCoin was designed to be used as a reward for winning online chess competitions, but can be used as a currency and sent anywhere almost instantly. “

Buying and Selling Tranchess

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tranchess directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tranchess should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tranchess using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

