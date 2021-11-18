TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) Price Target Raised to $708.00 at Susquehanna

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) had its price target hoisted by Susquehanna from $680.00 to $708.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Susquehanna currently has a neutral rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet cut shares of TransDigm Group from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $701.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued an overweight rating and a $762.00 target price on the stock. Truist lifted their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $750.00 target price on shares of TransDigm Group in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TransDigm Group currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $695.56.

TDG stock opened at $658.93 on Wednesday. TransDigm Group has a twelve month low of $517.37 and a twelve month high of $688.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is $637.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $633.08. The stock has a market cap of $36.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.06, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.52.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The aerospace company reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by $0.55. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 11.78% and a negative return on equity of 16.90%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that TransDigm Group will post 10.05 EPS for the current year.

In other TransDigm Group news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $608.24, for a total transaction of $6,994,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Lisman bought 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $591.19 per share, for a total transaction of $502,511.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,217,260.21. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,000 shares of company stock worth $20,641,065 over the last three months. 9.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,455 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,585,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,880 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,101,000 after buying an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 708 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in TransDigm Group by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,460 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $17,775,000 after purchasing an additional 2,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in TransDigm Group by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 21,145 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $13,686,000 after purchasing an additional 2,832 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.17% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

TransDigm Group, Inc engages in the production of engineered aerospace components, systems and subsystems. It operates through the following segments: Power and Control, Airframe and Non-Aviation. The Power and Control segment includes operations that primarily develop, produce and market systems and components that provide power to or control power of the aircraft utilizing electronic, fluid, power and mechanical motion control technologies.

