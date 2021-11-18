Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $651.87 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) will report $651.87 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Transocean’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $672.10 million and the lowest is $615.00 million. Transocean posted sales of $690.00 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Transocean will report full year sales of $2.72 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.55 billion to $2.78 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $2.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.46 billion to $2.83 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Transocean.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $626.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $659.16 million. Transocean had a negative net margin of 14.06% and a negative return on equity of 4.91%. The firm’s revenue was down 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.11) earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Transocean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Transocean presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.33.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Transocean by 180.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,847,798 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $20,756,000 after acquiring an additional 3,763,847 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Transocean by 38.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,990,143 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $7,065,000 after acquiring an additional 548,120 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in Transocean in the 1st quarter valued at $97,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in Transocean during the 1st quarter worth $3,068,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new stake in shares of Transocean during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,819,000. Institutional investors own 63.52% of the company’s stock.

RIG stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.20. 16,473,612 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,999,863. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.79. Transocean has a 1 year low of $1.22 and a 1 year high of $5.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.42 and a beta of 3.39.

Transocean Company Profile

Transocean Ltd. engages in the provision of offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells. It also owns and operates offshore drilling fleet such as ultra-deepwater, harsh-environment, deepwater, and midwater rigs. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Steinhausen, Switzerland.

