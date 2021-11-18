TravelCenters of America LLC SR NT 8.25%2028 (NASDAQ:TANNI) Short Interest Update

TravelCenters of America LLC SR NT 8.25%2028 (NASDAQ:TANNI) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, an increase of 357.1% from the October 14th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

NASDAQ TANNI opened at $26.05 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.91. TravelCenters of America LLC SR NT 8.25%2028 has a one year low of $25.41 and a one year high of $28.58.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in TravelCenters of America LLC SR NT 8.25%2028 stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in TravelCenters of America LLC SR NT 8.25%2028 (NASDAQ:TANNI) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000.

