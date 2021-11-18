Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI) Director James T. Treace Sells 25,000 Shares

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI) Director James T. Treace sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.63, for a total value of $515,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of TMCI stock traded down $1.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.04. The stock had a trading volume of 207,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 243,060. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.02. Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.18 and a 12-month high of $37.17. The company has a current ratio of 12.62, a quick ratio of 13.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12). On average, analysts forecast that Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Treace Medical Concepts from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Treace Medical Concepts by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,857,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,967,000 after purchasing an additional 84,728 shares in the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Treace Medical Concepts during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,634,000. Next Century Growth Investors LLC increased its position in Treace Medical Concepts by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 1,083,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,143,000 after purchasing an additional 89,032 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Treace Medical Concepts during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,890,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in Treace Medical Concepts by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 777,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,911,000 after purchasing an additional 6,109 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.65% of the company’s stock.

About Treace Medical Concepts

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc, an orthopedic medical device company, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of device and/or biologic solutions for foot and ankle surgeons in the United States. It offers Lapiplasty procedure that allows podiatric surgeons to treat all three dimensions of the bunion, providing patients with a cosmetic and medical improvement.

