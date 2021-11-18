Trean Insurance Group (NASDAQ:TIG) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Trean Insurance Group (NASDAQ:TIG) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Trean Insurance Group Inc. provides products and services to the specialty insurance market. It underwrites specialty casualty insurance products both through its program partners and its own managing general agencies. The company also provides issuing carrier services, claims administration and reinsurance brokerage services. Trean Insurance Group Inc. is based in Wayzata, United States. “

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. William Blair lowered shares of Trean Insurance Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Trean Insurance Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Trean Insurance Group from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

TIG opened at $9.09 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.10. The firm has a market cap of $465.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.76 and a beta of 1.29. Trean Insurance Group has a twelve month low of $7.60 and a twelve month high of $19.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Trean Insurance Group (NASDAQ:TIG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.05). Trean Insurance Group had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 7.55%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. Analysts forecast that Trean Insurance Group will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Trean Insurance Group by 62.2% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,940,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,084,000 after buying an additional 743,949 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Trean Insurance Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $23,064,000. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of Trean Insurance Group by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,164,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,808,000 after buying an additional 189,160 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Trean Insurance Group by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,026,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,480,000 after buying an additional 130,789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Trean Insurance Group by 49.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,006,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,185,000 after buying an additional 335,282 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.19% of the company’s stock.

About Trean Insurance Group

Trean Insurance Group, Inc underwrites specialty casualty insurance products in the United States. The company underwrites business, predominantly workers' compensation, accident and health, and medical professional liability products. It also offers a variety of services, including issuing carrier, claims administration, and reinsurance brokerage services.

