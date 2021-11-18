Trinity Legacy Partners LLC Buys 263 Shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Trinity Legacy Partners LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,301 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VFH. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 87.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 44,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,754,000 after acquiring an additional 20,690 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF during the first quarter worth $135,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 48.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 140,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,895,000 after acquiring an additional 46,039 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the first quarter valued at $2,134,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 11.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,088,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,996,000 after buying an additional 324,317 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Financials ETF alerts:

Shares of VFH traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $98.42. The stock had a trading volume of 1,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 635,189. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $95.82. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 52 week low of $66.85 and a 52 week high of $101.26.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Further Reading: What is a Roth IRA?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VFH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.