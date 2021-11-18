Trinity Legacy Partners LLC Has $1.27 Million Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Trinity Legacy Partners LLC reduced its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,215 shares of the company’s stock after selling 916 shares during the quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 108.3% in the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Lee Financial Co raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 48.1% in the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 77 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth $38,000.

VOO traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $429.85. The stock had a trading volume of 163,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,074,946. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $413.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $402.26. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $325.41 and a 1-year high of $432.76.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

