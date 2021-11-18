Trinity Legacy Partners LLC Purchases 1,112 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Trinity Legacy Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 34,415 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,112 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble comprises 1.7% of Trinity Legacy Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $4,811,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PG. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $349,000. Hoylecohen LLC grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 45.9% during the 1st quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 94,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,779,000 after purchasing an additional 29,691 shares during the last quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter worth approximately $355,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 251.0% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 366,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,641,000 after buying an additional 262,125 shares during the period. 62.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Thursday, reaching $147.28. 106,888 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,688,529. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $121.54 and a 1-year high of $148.59. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $143.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $140.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $356.41 billion, a PE ratio of 26.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.43.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $20.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.87 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 31.49%. Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.63 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.8698 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.62%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Sunday, September 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $163.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.41.

In other news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 1,513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.50, for a total value of $218,628.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael G. Homan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.81, for a total transaction of $1,468,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 296,513 shares of company stock valued at $42,535,139 in the last 90 days. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Procter & Gamble Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

