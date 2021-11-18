Trinity Legacy Partners LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

Trinity Legacy Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) by 7.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 70,002 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,555 shares during the quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $2,558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 81.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 55,586,086 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,017,847,000 after buying an additional 24,956,911 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 1.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,765,208 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,297,561,000 after buying an additional 559,574 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 33.3% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 29,361,159 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $907,489,000 after buying an additional 7,331,600 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 15.6% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 18,827,078 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $682,800,000 after buying an additional 2,543,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 6.7% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 17,110,066 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $617,658,000 after buying an additional 1,076,315 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Canadian Natural Resources alerts:

CNQ traded up $0.58 during trading on Thursday, hitting $41.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 83,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,845,251. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a twelve month low of $20.90 and a twelve month high of $44.33. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 1.81.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a $0.4731 dividend. This is a positive change from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.82%.

CNQ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$61.00 to C$70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$58.00 to C$61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet upgraded Canadian Natural Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$53.00 to C$59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Natural Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.90.

About Canadian Natural Resources

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. is an oil and natural gas production company, which engages in the exploration, development, marketing, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil Sands Mining & Upgrading; Midstream & Refining; and Exploration & Production.

See Also: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.