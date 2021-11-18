Trinity Legacy Partners LLC Takes $455,000 Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Trinity Legacy Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 3,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $455,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 54,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,247,000 after buying an additional 1,363 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 16.3% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Prosperity Planning Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.3% in the second quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. now owns 29,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,345,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. First National Bank of South Miami boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 190.5% in the second quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 9,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after buying an additional 6,309 shares during the period. Finally, ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 34.5% in the second quarter. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. now owns 365,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,158,000 after buying an additional 93,817 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AGG traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $114.23. The stock had a trading volume of 53,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,633,769. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $113.20 and a fifty-two week high of $118.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.19.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

