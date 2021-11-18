Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) SVP Alice Heezen Sells 13,544 Shares

Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) SVP Alice Heezen sold 13,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.77, for a total transaction of $782,436.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of Trinseo stock opened at $54.54 on Thursday. Trinseo S.A. has a one year low of $37.65 and a one year high of $76.49. The company has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.71.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.24). Trinseo had a return on equity of 56.55% and a net margin of 8.52%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.87 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 86.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Trinseo S.A. will post 9.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. This is an increase from Trinseo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Trinseo’s payout ratio is currently 13.20%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TSE. TD Securities upgraded shares of Trinseo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trinseo from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Trinseo from $64.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Alembic Global Advisors reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Trinseo in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Trinseo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trinseo has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.29.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Trinseo in the third quarter valued at approximately $82,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Trinseo in the first quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Trinseo in the third quarter valued at approximately $124,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new position in Trinseo in the second quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its holdings in Trinseo by 25.4% in the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,624 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. 90.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Trinseo

Trinseo Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of plastics and latex binders. It offers latex binders, synthetic rubber, engineered materials, base plastics, polystyrene, feedstocks, and American styrenics. The company is headquartered in Berwyn, PA.

