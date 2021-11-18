TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) PT Lowered to $42.00 at DA Davidson

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) had its price target trimmed by DA Davidson from $48.00 to $42.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the travel company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Securities reduced their price target on shares of TripAdvisor from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of TripAdvisor from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of TripAdvisor from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of TripAdvisor from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Truist reduced their price objective on shares of TripAdvisor from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TripAdvisor presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $43.69.

Shares of NASDAQ TRIP opened at $30.02 on Monday. TripAdvisor has a 12-month low of $25.06 and a 12-month high of $64.95. The company has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of -21.29 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.34.

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The travel company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.08). TripAdvisor had a negative net margin of 24.71% and a negative return on equity of 23.31%. The business had revenue of $303.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.85 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.34) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 100.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that TripAdvisor will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Kanika Soni sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of TripAdvisor by 116.6% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 399,943 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $16,117,000 after acquiring an additional 215,309 shares in the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of TripAdvisor by 17.8% in the second quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 174,206 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $7,021,000 after acquiring an additional 26,352 shares in the last quarter. Islet Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of TripAdvisor in the second quarter worth $16,120,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of TripAdvisor by 1,923.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 418,924 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $17,200,000 after acquiring an additional 398,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of TripAdvisor by 0.8% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 220,923 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $8,903,000 after acquiring an additional 1,764 shares in the last quarter. 76.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About TripAdvisor

TripAdvisor, Inc is an online travel company, which owns and operates a portfolio of online travel brands. It operates through the following segments: Hotels, Media & Platform, and Experiences & Dining. The Hotels, Media and Platform segment provides contextually-relevant booking links to travel partners on websites.

