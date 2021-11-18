Tritax Big Box REIT (OTCMKTS:TTBXF) Trading 3.3% Higher

Tritax Big Box REIT plc (OTCMKTS:TTBXF) shares traded up 3.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $3.15 and last traded at $3.15. 309 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 12,544 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.05.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $251.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Tritax Big Box REIT alerts:

The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.97.

Tritax Big Box REIT plc is the only listed vehicle dedicated to investing in very large logistics warehouse assets (Big Boxes) in the UK and is committed to delivering attractive and sustainable returns for shareholders. Investing in and actively managing existing built investments, land suitable for Big Box development and developments predominantly delivered through pre-let forward funded basis, the Company focuses on large, well-located, modern Big Box logistics assets, let to institutional-grade tenants on long-term leases (typically at least 12 years in length) with upward-only rent reviews and geographic and tenant diversification throughout the UK.

Recommended Story: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Tritax Big Box REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tritax Big Box REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.