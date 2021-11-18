Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) Receives $18.67 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.86.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TGI. Zacks Investment Research cut Triumph Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Barclays lifted their price target on Triumph Group from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Triumph Group from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, UBS Group raised Triumph Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

In other Triumph Group news, Director Richard A. Goglia sold 24,788 shares of Triumph Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.49, for a total transaction of $433,542.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TGI. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Triumph Group by 76.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,317,852 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $110,345,000 after buying an additional 2,305,219 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Triumph Group by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,027,994 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $104,331,000 after purchasing an additional 717,808 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Triumph Group by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,557,460 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $178,054,000 after purchasing an additional 676,901 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Triumph Group by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,514,430 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $138,115,000 after purchasing an additional 557,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Triumph Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,285,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TGI traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.37. 441,039 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 835,286. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.70. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.72, a PEG ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 3.11. Triumph Group has a 1-year low of $10.53 and a 1-year high of $24.53.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The aerospace company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $357.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.88 million. Triumph Group had a negative return on equity of 2.58% and a negative net margin of 10.99%. Triumph Group’s revenue was down 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Triumph Group will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

About Triumph Group

Triumph Group, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, manufacturing, repairing and overhauling of aerospace and defense systems, components and structures. It operates through the following three segments: Triumph Integrated Systems, Triumph Aerospace Structures and Triumph Product Support. The Triumph Integrated Systems segment engages in designing, development and supporting proprietary components, subsystems and systems, as well as production of complex assemblies using external designs.

