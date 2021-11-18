Truett-Hurst (OTCMKTS:THST) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.74

Truett-Hurst, Inc. (OTCMKTS:THST) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.74 and traded as low as $0.60. Truett-Hurst shares last traded at $0.60, with a volume of 5,506 shares.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.74.

Truett-Hurst Company Profile (OTCMKTS:THST)

Truett-Hurst, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the production and sale of winery products. It offers its products through a direct-to-consumer channel including their tasting rooms, wine clubs, and winery websites. Its brands include Truett Hurst, VML, and Svengali. The company was founded by Phillip L.

