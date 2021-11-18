Truist Increases Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) Price Target to $201.00

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at Truist from $198.00 to $201.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 19.10% from the stock’s current price.

VAC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $203.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $193.57.

Shares of NYSE VAC opened at $168.76 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $159.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $159.26. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a 52-week low of $121.89 and a 52-week high of $190.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -143.02 and a beta of 2.37.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a negative net margin of 1.39% and a positive return on equity of 2.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.81) earnings per share. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s revenue was up 62.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Marriott Vacations Worldwide will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 78.3% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 7,966.7% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 16,129.3% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 6,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. 79.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Marriott Vacations Worldwide

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp. is a global vacation company, which engages in vacation ownership, exchange, rental and resort and property management, along with related businesses, products and services. It operates through Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The Vacation Ownership segment includes develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, and Hyatt Residence Club brands.

