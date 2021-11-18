Trust Co. of Oklahoma Sells 1,224 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Trust Co. of Oklahoma trimmed its stake in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,470 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,224 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Corsicana & Co. bought a new position in ONEOK during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in ONEOK during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in ONEOK by 2,187.5% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 915 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ONEOK stock opened at $63.50 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The company has a market capitalization of $28.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.84, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.94. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.62 and a 52 week high of $66.78. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.22.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 23.92% and a net margin of 10.43%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were given a $0.935 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.89%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 116.88%.

OKE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on ONEOK from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on ONEOK from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on ONEOK from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on ONEOK from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ONEOK currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.08.

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

