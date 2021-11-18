TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.35

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 16th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.35 per share by the bank on Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This is a positive change from TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY has raised its dividend by 3.8% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a dividend payout ratio of 45.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect TrustCo Bank Corp NY to earn $2.96 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 45.9%.

Get TrustCo Bank Corp NY alerts:

Shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY stock opened at $33.85 on Thursday. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a twelve month low of $29.78 and a twelve month high of $41.47. The company has a market capitalization of $650.56 million, a PE ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.56.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $44.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.40 million. TrustCo Bank Corp NY had a net margin of 31.63% and a return on equity of 10.26%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that TrustCo Bank Corp NY will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TRST. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 41.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,457 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 175.8% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 36,978 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 23,569 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 84.8% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 67,373 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,154,000 after purchasing an additional 30,923 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY during the third quarter valued at about $127,000. 64.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TrustCo Bank Corp NY

TrustCo Bank Corp. NY is a savings and loan holding company, which through its subsidiary, engages in the provision of banking and financial services to individuals, partnerships, and corporations. It offers checking accounts, savings accounts, retirement accounts, time deposits, money market accounts, and credit cards.

Featured Story: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for TrustCo Bank Corp NY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TrustCo Bank Corp NY and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.