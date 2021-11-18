Turing (NASDAQ:TWKS) Issues Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Turing (NASDAQ:TWKS) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.080-$0.090 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.090. The company issued revenue guidance of $285 million-$287 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $283.01 million.Turing also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $0.450-$0.460 EPS.

TWKS stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $32.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 625,271. Turing has a 12 month low of $24.34 and a 12 month high of $34.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.05.

Turing (NASDAQ:TWKS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.04. On average, equities analysts predict that Turing will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TWKS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Turing in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They set an overweight rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on Turing from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Turing in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They issued an outperform rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush initiated coverage on Turing in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They set an outperform rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Turing in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They set a neutral rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $32.45.

Turing Company Profile

Thoughtworks Holding Inc is a technology consultancy company which integrates strategy, design and engineering to drive digital innovation. Thoughtworks Holding Inc is based in CHICAGO.

