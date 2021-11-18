Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Director Acquires $1,005,788.00 in Stock

Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Director Jeffrey R. Immelt purchased 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $295.82 per share, for a total transaction of $1,005,788.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Shares of NYSE:TWLO opened at $302.78 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $329.74 and a 200 day moving average of $346.00. The stock has a market cap of $53.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.29 and a beta of 1.27. Twilio Inc. has a 12 month low of $275.60 and a 12 month high of $457.30. The company has a current ratio of 9.57, a quick ratio of 9.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.
Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $740.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $684.10 million. Twilio had a negative net margin of 32.89% and a negative return on equity of 5.56%. Twilio’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.58) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Twilio Inc. will post -2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
TWLO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Twilio in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $375.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Twilio from $424.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Twilio from $450.00 to $390.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Twilio from $450.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Twilio from $525.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $454.83.
Twilio Company Profile
Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.
