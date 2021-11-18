Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Director Acquires $1,005,788.00 in Stock

Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Director Jeffrey R. Immelt purchased 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $295.82 per share, for a total transaction of $1,005,788.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:TWLO opened at $302.78 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $329.74 and a 200 day moving average of $346.00. The stock has a market cap of $53.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.29 and a beta of 1.27. Twilio Inc. has a 12 month low of $275.60 and a 12 month high of $457.30. The company has a current ratio of 9.57, a quick ratio of 9.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $740.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $684.10 million. Twilio had a negative net margin of 32.89% and a negative return on equity of 5.56%. Twilio’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.58) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Twilio Inc. will post -2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TWLO. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Twilio by 16.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,826,266 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,689,158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,566,136 shares in the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC lifted its position in Twilio by 345.6% during the second quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 1,811,133 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $713,876,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404,668 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Twilio by 39.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,918,553 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,938,697,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384,055 shares during the last quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP lifted its position in Twilio by 249.1% during the second quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP now owns 1,745,536 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $688,020,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in Twilio by 22.6% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,824,990 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,295,978,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075,413 shares during the last quarter. 77.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TWLO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Twilio in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $375.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Twilio from $424.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Twilio from $450.00 to $390.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Twilio from $450.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Twilio from $525.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $454.83.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

