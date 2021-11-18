Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $12.99

Shares of Twin Disc, Incorporated (NASDAQ:TWIN) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $12.99 and traded as high as $13.40. Twin Disc shares last traded at $12.89, with a volume of 6,791 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Twin Disc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Get Twin Disc alerts:

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.01. The firm has a market cap of $182.23 million, a PE ratio of -11.75 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 2.42.

Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $47.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.30 million. Twin Disc had a negative return on equity of 1.72% and a negative net margin of 6.82%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.30) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Twin Disc, Incorporated will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Twin Disc by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 875,944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,465,000 after buying an additional 35,425 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Twin Disc by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 184,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,626,000 after buying an additional 23,892 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Twin Disc by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 76,482 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $815,000 after buying an additional 1,260 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Twin Disc by 35.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,323 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Twin Disc by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 90,693 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $967,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.56% of the company’s stock.

Twin Disc Company Profile (NASDAQ:TWIN)

Twin Disc, Inc engages in manufacturing and sale of marine and off-highway power transmission equipment. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing and Distribution. The Manufacturing segment refers to the manufacturing, assembly and office facilities in Racine, Wisconsin, U.SA, Nivelles, Belgium, Decima, Italy and Switzerland.

Featured Story: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Twin Disc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twin Disc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.