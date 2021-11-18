Twin Vee PowerCats (NASDAQ:VEEE) versus MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) Financial Review

Twin Vee PowerCats (NASDAQ:VEEE) and MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, earnings and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Twin Vee PowerCats and MasterCraft Boat’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Twin Vee PowerCats N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A MasterCraft Boat $525.81 million 1.04 $56.17 million $3.01 9.59

MasterCraft Boat has higher revenue and earnings than Twin Vee PowerCats.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Twin Vee PowerCats and MasterCraft Boat, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Twin Vee PowerCats 0 0 0 0 N/A MasterCraft Boat 0 1 3 0 2.75

MasterCraft Boat has a consensus target price of $39.00, suggesting a potential upside of 35.04%. Given MasterCraft Boat’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe MasterCraft Boat is more favorable than Twin Vee PowerCats.

Profitability

This table compares Twin Vee PowerCats and MasterCraft Boat’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Twin Vee PowerCats N/A N/A N/A MasterCraft Boat 10.07% 64.20% 23.96%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

9.3% of Twin Vee PowerCats shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 83.5% of MasterCraft Boat shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.8% of MasterCraft Boat shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

MasterCraft Boat beats Twin Vee PowerCats on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Twin Vee PowerCats Company Profile

Twin Vee PowerCats Co. is a designer, manufacturer and marketer of recreational and commercial power catamaran boats. Twin Vee PowerCats Co. is based in FORT PIERCE, FL.

MasterCraft Boat Company Profile

Mastercraft Boat Holdings, Inc. engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of boats. It operates through the MasterCraft, NauticStar, and Crest segments. The MasterCraft segment offers recreational performance boats used for water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing activities and general recreational boating under product brands, such as MasterCraft and Aviar . The NauticStar segment produces boats at its Amory and Mississippi facility, which are used for saltwater fishing and general recreational boating. The Crest segment produces pontoon boats at its Owosso, Michigan facility, which are used for general recreational boating. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Vonore, TN.

