Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.27 EPS

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.27, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 5.22% and a return on equity of 18.28%. The firm had revenue of $12.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.81 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Tyson Foods updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

TSN opened at $82.59 on Thursday. Tyson Foods has a one year low of $60.52 and a one year high of $85.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.78.

In other news, Director Noel W. White sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.90, for a total transaction of $2,487,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TSN has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Tyson Foods in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.50.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of processed food. It operates through the following segments: Chicken, Beef, Pork and Prepared Foods. The Chicken segment involves in domestic operations related to raising and processing live chickens into fresh, frozen and value-added chicken products, as well as sales from allied products.

